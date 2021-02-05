ROCKINGHAM -- The Rockingham Free Library is offering two new programs for the coming weeks.
The first program is titled, Embracing and Maintaining Your Wellness During Winter. Now that the holidays are over, reconnect with certified wellness coach Carol Jones from the comfort of home. Explore ways to embrace and maintain wellness during the winter months on seven consecutive Thursdays, throughout February and March from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (via Zoom or phone). Just as houses, vehicles and gardens need help adapting to the colder, shorter days, so does one’s body, mind, and spirit.
Jones is a graduate of the Wellness Coach Training Program at the Mayo Clinic. She has been working with clients around multiple aspects of their health since 2014. She collaborates with individuals in transforming their values and desires into action and lasting change over time. She lives in Bellows Falls.
To sign up for a zoom invitation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the Library 802-463-4270. These discussions are sponsored by the Rockingham Library and are free and open to the public.
Another library program focuses on Historic Preservation 101. Join a community workshop about historic preservation on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. with the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission and the Rockingham Library via Zoom.
Why are historical places important? What does historic preservation mean to our community? Perpetually curious explorers of our built environment, Historic Preservationist Paula Sagerman teams up with Vermont State Architectural Historian Devin Colman to lead the workshop to find answers to these and other questions about what preservation means to property owners and our community.
Learn hands-on what qualifies a house as historic, how to get historical landmark status, what it means to be in a historic district, and the benefits of owning a historic home. Topics will include what to know before buying a historic home, about tax breaks, and the ins and outs of remodeling or conserving a historic home.
To receive an invitation to this Zoom discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call, but there might be a phone charge for this. The workshop is made possible through a grant from the Vermont State Division of Historic Preservation and the National Park Service.