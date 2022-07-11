ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Free Public Library offers cardholders passes to museums, parks and institutions throughout the state and in nearby communities.
Passes can be reserved up to a month in advance and provide free or greatly reduced admission. Each pass can be checked out by library cardholders age 18 and older for three days at a time. The library recommends that all pass users call or check the institution’s website before going. Some may require masks.
Park and Museum passes available at the library include: Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, Fairbanks Museum, American Precision Museum, Nature Museum at Grafton, Vermont's History Museum, Vermont Historic Sites, Vermont State Parks, Vermont Institute of Natural Science, Cheshire Children's Museum, Echo Lake Aquarium and Science Center, and Bandwagon Outdoor Summer Music Series from Next Stage.
This service is provided by the Friends of the Rockingham Library, the Vermont Department of Libraries and individual institutions. For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or visit rockinghamlibrary.org.