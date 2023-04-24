BELLOWS FALLS — Residents are invited to pick up a copy of "Horodno Burning" by Vermont author Michael Freed-Thall at Rockingham Library's front desk. An in-person discussion with the author will be held at 6 p.m. on May 18.
In the 19th-century Russian Empire's Pale of Settlement, Esther Leving, a brilliant young bibliophile, chafes at male dominance, religious dogma and antisemitism. Bernard Garfinkle, a religious Jew and the son of a vodka distiller, hides a shameful secret — in a culture that worships books, he can't read. Despite their differences, they fall in love. Esther teaches Bernard to read, and he, in turn, builds her a bookshop. They start a family, but when ferocious pogroms target Russian Jews, they must confront violent oppression.
Freed-Thall will read from this work, share his research about the region's Jewish history, and answer questions about the novel-writing process. "Horodno Burning" was recently selected as a finalist in the Independent Publishers of New England Book Awards of 2022 and is well-loved by Rockingham Library's program coordinator Anne Dempsey.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270 or stop by at 65 Westminster St.