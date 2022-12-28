BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Library will host an in-person and online presentation to answer the question “How can we make our town safer and more welcoming to walkers and cyclists?” The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Library.
Organizations represented will include the BF Community Bike Project, Windham County Trails Alliance, Monadnock Region Rail Trail Collaborative, Bellows Falls Downtown Development Association, Town of Rockingham’s Economic Development Department and The Bellows Falls Historical Society. The forum is sponsored by the Rockingham Walk-Bike Committee, an advisory group empaneled by the Select Board.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Rick Cowan (rickcowan@rockbf.org or 802-869-1681). To attend by Zoom, visit rockinghamlibrary.org and click on the Rockingham Walk-Bike Forum Zoom link. The library is located at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.