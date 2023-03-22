ROCKINGHAM — Local readers can pick up a copy of "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer at Rockingham Library's front desk. A discussion will follow at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
As a botanist, Kimmerer has been trained to ask questions of nature with the tools of science. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces the notion that plants and animals are our oldest teachers. In "Braiding Sweetgrass," Kimmerer brings these two lenses of knowledge together to take readers on "a journey that is every bit as mythic as it is scientific, as sacred as it is historical, as clever as it is wise" (Elizabeth Gilbert). Drawing on her life as an indigenous scientist and as a woman, Kimmerer shows how other living beings ― asters and goldenrod, strawberries and squash, salamanders, algae, and sweetgrass ― offer us gifts and lessons, even if we've forgotten how to hear their voices.
For more information about this book discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the Library at 802-463-4270 or go to rockinghamlibrary.org.