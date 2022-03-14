ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham residents are invited to join in for the first of two public meetings on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House, to discuss proposed and evolving projects for the region’s share of money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Food will be provided at 5 p.m., RSVP for food and child care. The second meeting is Wednesday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m.
Camoin Associates along with ARPA committee members will facilitate discussion and further development of the ARPA submissions. Local organizations and individuals have submitted project proposals for this meeting, more are welcome at the meeting.
The Saxtons River Village Trustees, The Bellows Falls Village Trustees and Rockingham Select Board will determine where each municipality’s ARPA funds will be allocated, but the boards encourage community wide input and public engagement.
For more information or to submit projects contact development@rockbf.org or visit rockinghamvt.org/community-economic-development-projects.