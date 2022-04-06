ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Select Board is seeking resident members for the Bike/PED Committee for advisory work toward improving both village and intertown roads and sidewalks for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
The committee is tasked with identifying infrastructure and maintenance issues, gathering data to prioritize improvements and identifying possible grant funding.
The resulting improvements are expected to increase the number of cyclists and walkers on local roads and sidewalks, draw more people to town and reduce cars on the road. Send a letter of interest to manager@rockbf.org.