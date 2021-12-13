ROCKINGHAM — Many area buildings are warmer this winter thanks to everyone who took part in the Rockingham Energy Committee’s first Window Dressers community build.
Together over 50 community members finished 188 window inserts for 22 households. These interior storm windows now save energy and help keep homes warm, but they first brought people together for a sense of community, collaboration and achievement.
“I had a great time being part of the building team and would love to do it again. Thank you for letting me help and for making my house warmer,” said Laurie Tuttle, a home owner with new insulating window inserts.
“The Window Dressers project made me feel both that I was traveling back in time to the days of quilting bees and barn raisings, and at the same time, ringing in a future in which social commitment plays a greater role in the economy,” reflected Marsha Stern, one of the many hands-on volunteers.
Whether someone ordered inserts, volunteered for a shift or five, provided a lunch for the workers, drove all over the area getting precise window measurements or gifted the community with their expertise, each person played an important part in the community build. Members of the Energy Committee expressed gratitude to all those who helped.
“I can say it was the best investment for our old house. Tremendous difference. My only regret is that I didn’t get the whole house done,” commented resident Deborah Fox. But she’ll get a chance to do just that.
The Rockingham Energy Committee plans to host Window Dressers again next fall. It is taking names of interested folks already. Only a limited number of window inserts will be made by the community next year, so those interested should get on the list early. Contact Peter Bergstrom, RockinghamVTenergy@gmail.com or 802-444-1860.