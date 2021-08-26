The Brattleboro Food Co-op announced that the Root Social Justice Center was featured in July as the recipient of Round Up for Change. Customers chose to round up their purchases to the next dollar and contributed $7,611.84. We are so grateful for their donations.
The Root Social Justice Center is a Vermont-based, POC-led nonprofit organization focused on racial justice organizing, community advocacy, and relationship-building through our programming, actions, and local initiatives. The Root Social Justice Center prioritizes People of Color and their communities. Visit the web site at https://www.therootsjc.org.
The August Round Up for Change recipient is The Food Connect’s Farm to School Program that supports over 30 schools to increase local food purchasing, school meal participation, food, farm, and nutrition education.
The funds raised in August will help the Farm to School program work with teachers to increase food and farming education and work with school nutrition professionals to incorporate more local food into school meals.