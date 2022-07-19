BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Rotary Club recently awarded a total of $16,500 in scholarships to six local high school students who will be attending college this fall. The scholarships are funded by The Gateway Foundation, an affiliate of the Brattleboro Rotary Club.
This year’s recipients include Steven M. Bruns of Hinsdale, who will attend Champlain College; Kailyn M. Fleury of Hinsdale, who will attend Keene State College; Trevor K. Parkinson of Hinsdale, who will attend SUNY Morrisville; Nicholas C. Petronic of Townshend, who will attend Community College of Vermont; Jenna M. Powers of Putney, who will attend SUNY Oswego and Hope S. Thibault of Williamsville, who will attend UMass Amherst. Each student received $2,750.
According to Scholarship Committee Chair John C. Mabie, “We are happy to be able to offer these scholarships each year, and hope the assistance will help lead each student a step closer to his or her goals.”
The Brattleboro Rotary Club established The Gateway Foundation in 1986 to create a fund to support scholarships awarded annually to local students pursuing college. The Foundation, which is a nonprofit and tax-exempt organization, has awarded over $550,000 in scholarships to area students. It is funded by Rotary Club and individual contributions.
Applications are accepted each spring from graduating seniors at Brattleboro Union, Hinsdale and Leland and Gray High Schools. Criteria for the awards are academic achievement, financial need and community service, all of which are weighed evenly.
Founded in 1950, the Brattleboro Rotary Club is an active community service club of 65 members. It engages in community and human service projects locally and internationally. The club has weekly lunch meetings on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. in Brattleboro. The public is welcome to attend meetings by contacting a Rotary member.
For more information about the Brattleboro Rotary Club and its Gateway Foundation, contact Scholarship Committee Chair John C. Mabie at 802-257-5292, or visit BrattleboroRotaryClub.org.