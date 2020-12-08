BRATTLEBORO — The 56th annual Brattleboro Rotary Club Christmas Tree Fundraiser is underway.
Since 1965, the Brattleboro Rotary Club has sold Christmas trees as a fundraiser for local student scholarships and this year is no different. Vermont-grown trees of all shapes and sizes will be sold daily in front of the Brattleboro Bowl on Putney Road until Dec. 13.
The trees will be on sale from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Proceeds from the Christmas Tree Sale support the club’s annual student scholarship awards of $2,000 to $3,000 each. To date, the club has awarded close to $500,000 in scholarships.
For more info, visit brattlebororotaryclub.org.