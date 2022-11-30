BRATTLEBORO — Since 1965, the Brattleboro Rotary Club has sold Christmas trees as a fundraiser for local student scholarships and this year is no different.
Vermont-grown trees of all shapes and sizes will be sold daily in front of the Brattleboro Bowl on Putney Road from now until Dec. 9. The trees will be on sale from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Proceeds from the Christmas Tree Sale support the club’s annual student scholarship awards of $2,000 to $3,000 each. To date, the club has awarded close to $500,000 in scholarships.
The Brattleboro Rotary Club, founded in 1950, is an active community service club of about 60 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. The Brattleboro Rotary Club’s Gateway Foundation was established in 1986 to create a local fund to support scholarships awarded annually to Brattleboro-area students pursuing post high school education. The Gateway Foundation, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, is funded by annual Rotary fundraising projects and contributions from Rotarians other community members.
For more info, visit brattlebororotaryclub.org.