WILMINGTON — The Deerfield Valley Rotary Club held its second annual Garden and Live Music Event on July 17, raising roughly $10,000 to help the local community.
Ticketholders got to see the gardens of six area homeowners, while listening to live musicians who also donated their time and treasures: Jill Sachs, Logan Boyd, Kevin Parry, Paul Fisher, Sky Alan, Peter Miles, Bongobilly (Bill Maher), Trumpet Andy (Andrew Pesner), Chris Mays, Alex Hutchinson, Jaqueline DeVoe and Logan Haley.
The weather cooperated to make it enjoyable for all. One homeowner offered wine tastings from their vineyard and another surprised guests with a glass of bubbly or wine while they strolled around the property. Ann Coleman donated her print for the raffle (won by Joan Emerson) adding to funds raised, and showcased her art in her gardens on the tour. There were amazing flowers and views to be seen all afternoon.
Sponsors included Deerfield Valley Real Estate, Snow Republic Brewing Company, Fisher and Fisher Law Offices and Black Diamond Tree Service. Restaurants involved included Snow Republic Brewery, Deerfield Bar and Bottle, The Maple Leaf Tavern, Anchor Seafood Restaurant, and Jezebel’s Eatery.
A very generous donation by Marv Neuman, in addition to everyone that purchased tickets, made it possible for the Rotary to raise the $10,000.
If you would like to help support the rotary, write a check to DVRC, with Garden and Music Tour on the memo line, and mail check to: DVRC, C/O Joe Long, 62 Winter Haven Drive, Wilmington, VT 05363.