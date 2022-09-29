BRATTLEBORO — The Seventh Annual Rotary Southern Vermont Disc Golf Championship Weekend will be held Oct. 8 and 9 at Living Memorial Park.
Oct. 8 is the Chuck for Charity Team Scramble. Businesses, families and groups of friends are encouraged to enter a team on the scramble with three or four players for $100 total. This event is designed for new players to learn the sport and become acquainted with the disc golf course at the park. Beginner teams play at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Experienced teams compete at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday is the Rotary Southern Vermont Disc golf championship. The tournament will again be sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association as a C-tier, 2-round shotgun start tournament. There will be multiple divisions for pros, amateurs, men, women, and youth.
The event is run in partnership with the Southern Vermont disc golf Association. Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities and made possible for scholarships by the Brattleboro and Sunrise Rotary Clubs.
For more information on supporting disc golf or to register for the tournaments, visit: https://brattleborodiscgolf.com/.