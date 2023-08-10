WESTMINSTER — Route 121 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 24, each day.
Due to weather and scheduling conflicts, the closure has moved from its original expected date. These closures are necessary to allow contractors to set a concrete pump and concrete trucks in the roadway to pour the bridge deck on the I-91 southbound bridge.
Route 121 will reopen on each of these days at 6 p.m.
The detour route will utilize Route 5, the I-91 Access Road, and Back Westminster Road. On the interstate, southbound traffic will continue to be diverted onto the northbound barrel. Northbound traffic is limited to the right-hand lane of travel on I-91 North.
A speed reduction of 55 mph is in place on the interstate within the project area. Fines are doubled for speeding within the construction zone.