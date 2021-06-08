Ruby McAdoo has joined Putney Community Cares, Inc., as coordinator. McAdoo brings wide experience to her new position: she has worked with the board of the Putney Food Co-op and serves on the board of Next Stage, and she also has direct experience with Putney Community Cares.
“I’ve worked and collaborated with Putney Community Cares for years,” she said recently. “I’m a Putney resident, and this job offers such an exciting opportunity to become part of the team and grow the organization. Taking over from Abby Jacobson is a real pleasure; she has such a great relationship with the community, and so my hope is to continue to foster those wonderful relationships, and particularly to expand our work to serve younger families in Putney.
“I have a commitment to my community,” she continued. “I’ve really dedicated myself to Putney Mutual Aid since the start of this pandemic, and I’ve found rewarding opportunities to support volunteerism. I think many of the skills I used with Mutual Aid work will serve me well in the position of coordinator for PCCI. One of my skill sets is taking big, daunting ideas and translating them into successful and smooth events. One example is the Halloween in Putney event, and it’s one of the events I’ve coordinated with PCCI.”
Her involvement with the Putney community extends to the Putney Central School, and she hopes to build on that involvement in her new role.
“I have two young kids who are at the Central School,” she noted, “and I’m actually the chair of the Putney Central School Leadership Council, through which I try to find ways to connect our community and our school.”
In her role as coordinator, Ruby manages programs, events, volunteers and fundraising, joining community advocate Kate Kelly on the PCCI staff. Kate will continue to manage Meals On Wheels and help Putney residents find and access insurance, financial assistance, and other services.
McAdoo takes over the position of coordinator from Abby Jacobson, who decided to pursue a new career as an adoption consultant.
“I’ve always wanted to help other adoptees be able to find their voices and tell their stories, and it’s my hope as an adoption consultant to do just that,” Jacobson said. “In addition, I’m currently volunteering as a member of the Executive Committee of the Vermont Adoption Consortium. It’s a collaborative venture whose members include employees of organizations like NFI (Northeast Family Institute), HCRS (Health Care and Rehabilitation Services), the Lund agency, and the Department for Children and Families.
She continued, “My hope is to work in collaboration with these providers who serve families in the process of adoption: my goal would be to work with families post-adoption to provide support and guidance. As an adoptee myself, and with my background in counseling psychology, I’m bringing my professional and personal experience to benefit other adoptees.”
Looking back at what she considers particular contributions to the organization, in addition to her day-to-day work, she commented, “Two of my projects while I was at Putney Cares, and then Putney Community Cares, were the sale of the Noyes House to the Windham-Windsor Housing Trust, and the merger between Putney Cares and Putney Family Services that culminated in the formation of Putney Community Cares.”