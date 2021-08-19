CHESAPEAKE, VA — The inaugural Run for the Fallen campaign in New England will include stops in Vernon and Brattleboro this Friday as runners make their way from Bernardston, Mass. to McLary, Maine — a distance of 140 miles that spans four states, over a three-day period — to honor fallen service members.
Honor and Remember Inc. established the New England Run for the Fallen to call attention to and honor the men and women who have recently died in military service to America. A team of more than 20 active duty military members from bases throughout New England and other locations across the U.S. will embark on a 140 plus-mile journey to honor every New England service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn.
Each marker of the route will be dedicated to an individual hero and his or her family. The run team will stop at each “Hero Marker” HM (approximately one mile) to give individual tribute to waiting Gold Star family members, friends and comrades. The goal of the event is to create a 140 mile memorial trail through New England. Each hero marker tribute will include a short ceremony for the hero along with planting American and Honor and Remember Flags.
New England “Run for the Fallen” will kick off on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Cushman Park on Church Street in Bernardston, with a “start” ceremony turning right onto Route 5 North into Brattleboro.
More details and route maps are available at www.newengland@runforthefallen.org.
For more information and to find out how to participate by joining the run or to donate or volunteer, visit the VA Run for the Fallen website at www.newengland@ runforthefallen.org or www.HonorandRemember.org.