Who do you feel really gets you? Someone you feel you can really open up to? Someone who listens when you talk about how you feel and what you think. Who is your person? (or at least one of them!) Talking with the important people in our life can bring us closer together.
April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day, a nationwide initiative that encourages adults of all ages to plan ahead for health care. When we make health decisions ahead of time and put those wishes in writing (an Advance Directive), we bring peace of mind to our families, friends and ourselves. Receiving the kind of health care you want and that works for you means talking to the people who matter most to you about what matters to you.
The first step in the process is choosing a health care agent. A health care agent, also known as a surrogate or proxy, is someone you choose and empower to make medical decisions for you if, at some future time, you are unable to make decisions yourself. Your agent can be a close relative or friend but should be someone who knows you well and someone you trust to speak on your behalf.
If you are 18 years or older it’s important to appoint a health care agent to speak on your behalf if you are unable to speak for yourself, otherwise, it may happen that one will be appointed by the legal system.
Your health care agent will be empowered to talk with your doctors, look at your medical records, and make decisions on your behalf when you are unable to do it for yourself. Therefore, it is important to talk with your health care agent about your wishes. Explain what you are asking of them and talk about why you picked them. Your health care agent needs to know about the quality of life that is important to you and when and what medical treatments you would want and not want. Your health care agent and your providers will be guided by your written wishes in your advance directive, if you create one, but the more they understand how you see things, the more they will be able to make the choices you would have wanted in unanticipated situations.
Talk with the people you are considering. Discuss your values and quality of life concerns as well as treatments and medical issues that you anticipate given your own situation. Because situations could occur that you might not anticipate, your agent may need to base a decision on what they know about your values and your views of what makes life worth living. These are not simple questions, and your views may change. For this reason, you need to talk with your agent in depth and over time.
Your health care agent should be someone who:
• Knows you well
• Is calm in a crisis
• Understands how you would make the decision if you were able
• Is not afraid to ask questions and advocate to doctors
• Can reassure and communicate with your family
Talking with your health care agent is one of the most important parts of the process. First, you’ll want to make sure the person you’ve chosen is comfortable with the role. Explain to them that they will be speaking for you and possibly making decisions for you if and when you can’t speak for yourself. They won’t be guessing though because you will share with them what matters to you about your health care and your quality of life now and through the end of your life. What matters to you may change over time, so it’s important to keep talking, don’t have just one conversation. You want to be sure your health care agent understands what matters to you most. There are games that can facilitate these conversations. One is Go Wish Cards, which are sold online through the Coda Alliance at https://codaalliance.org/go-wish/
There are also websites such as https://vtethicsnetwork.org/ and https://theconversationproject.org/ that offer helpful guidance, useful tools and the necessary forms.
Another important step in the process is registering your choices with the Vermont Advance Directive Registry, part of the US Living Will Registry, a secure online database. That way, wherever you are in the country, if you were to have a health crisis, hospitals and clinicians will be able to find out who your health care agent is and get in touch with them to advocate for you.
Taking Steps Brattleboro at Brattleboro Area Hospice on Canal Street offers free Advance Care Planning. We have all the forms and we can guide you through the process of choosing your person/agent, completing your Advance Directive, and getting it registered. We also offer free, weekly information sessions on Zoom.
For more information on choosing your person, completing an Advance Directive, or getting a link for the zoom information meeting please contact Taking Steps Brattleboro at Brattleboro Area Hospice, info@brattleborohospice.org, 802-257-0775.