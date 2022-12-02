BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will still be offering S’mores with Santa from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, despite the rain in the forecast. This event will be taking place in the warming hut that is attached to the Living Memorial Park Swimming Pool.
This is a free event open to children of all ages. There will be free popcorn, hot chocolate and s’more to all kids while supplies last. This event will provide an opportunity for families to take their own photo with Santa and his friend elf.