BRATTLEBORO — The Beloved Community at 18 Town Crier Drive is offering free workshops on Sacred Dance & Gentle Exercise and Active Non-Violence each Saturday starting Jan. 14. The Exercise class will run from 11 to 11:20 a.m., followed by Sacred Dance until noon. A simple free lunch will be provided. From 1 to 3 p.m., Active Non-Violence will be presented in an interactive format.
Pastor Suzanne Andrews will teach both gentle exercise and Sacred Dance. Men, women and children of all ages are invited to share in discovering the amazing fulfillment of learning gentle stretching movements and simple dance routines to inspiring music.
The exercise class is an all-levels group and can be done sitting in a chair or standing. Guests will discover a close-knit group of people where friends are made easily. Pastor Sue is skilled in adapting the practice of gentle exercise for those of all backgrounds. Each exercise class will last approximately 20 minutes, and those who attend will be encouraged to participate within their own individual limits. Each class includes cardiovascular, strength training, balance and flexibility maneuvers. Some deep breathing and meditation exercises will also be incorporated into the sessions.
Sacred Dance Classes will follow the exercise routines and last approximately 20 minutes. Again, these classes are prepared for all levels. Anyone can experience the joy and freedom of learning simple dance movements while listing to inspiring music.
Praise dancers can be old or young, male or female, experienced or novice. Anyone who feels spiritual joy and wants to express it through dance can join in. That said, there will be some choreographed dance routines as well as "Free Expression" dance moments.
Sacred dance is an expression of devotion and love. Whatever our anxieties and discomforts about our bodies and others' bodies might be, it is time to let yourself go and enjoy the freedom of movement. Don't lose out on one of the best and truest dimensions of embodied life: the ability to offer your whole self-body, mind, soul and heart-to God and to feel God's presence within your heart through the joyful sharing of your love through these gentle dance movements.
The Active Non-Violence Worship will last two hours and use small group exercises to explore and develop a deeper understanding of how the dynamics of violence work, as well as how the dynamic of non-violence can be cultivated. This will be developed in the context of gender issues, reverence for the earth, social systems and work for social justice, leading to work on how to create and enhance communities of non-violence and transformation. This will be taught by Rev. Ralph Howe.
For additional information on the morning programs, contact Pastor Sue at pastorsue412@gmail.com or call 413-648-3112 to reserve a place for yourself. For more information on the Active Non-Violence workshop, contact Rev. Ralph Howe at howerwiii@gmail.com or call 802-249-2947.