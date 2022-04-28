This Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day. The Windham County Sherif’s Department and West River Valley Thrives are taking this time to raise awareness about proper storage and disposal of prescription medications (Rx).
This initiative allows people to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Additionally, simply throwing unused medicines in the trash or flushing them down the toilet risks environmental harm, theft, and poses a public health hazard.
Collect your expired or unused Rx pills or patches in their original bottle or place them in a disposable bag (liquids, needles or sharps are not accepted). Be sure to remove or cover your personal information. Anonymously drop your pills and patches in an Rx drug drop box near you. Last year, the Windham County Sheriff’’s Department collected 79.87 pounds of unused medications.
Bring your medications for disposal to any of the following locations:
Windham County Sheriff's Office, 11 Jail St. in Newfane
Messenger Valley Pharmacy, 170 Grafton Road in Townshend
Brattleboro Police Department, 62 Black Mountain Road
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave. in Brattleboro
Bellows Falls Police Department, 170 Rockingham St.
Wilmington Police Department, 2 E. Main St.
Dover Police Department, 245 Vermont 100.
All locations listed have permanent drop boxes located in their lobbies, and boxes are available for pill disposal during open lobby hours, no questions asked. Please note, these locations may have fluctuating hours. Please call ahead to confirm hours.
If you are unable to make it to a physical drop box and would like a postage paid bag to dispose of your unwanted prescription via mail in a medication safe envelope, please email Elisha Underwood, West River Valley Thrives Communications and Outreach Specialist, at wrvthrives@gmail.com.