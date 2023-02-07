BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael Roman Catholic School Admissions and Development Director Lindsay O’Neil has been nominated for the 2022 to 2023 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in students’ lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
O’Neil was nominated by Mithushielah Romero, a parent of a student.
Last year, Romero moved to Vermont from Indiana. O’Neil and her school ensured that she felt welcome, loved, and safe. O’Neil is a mother of three, and it is evident that she cares for her students just as much as her own children. The values of kindness, courtesy, inclusion, forgiveness, and love are deeply woven with O’Neil.
“It is great peace of mind knowing that my child will never be hungry, thirsty, or cold, nor scared, as she is surrounded by loving, caring teachers in her school,” said Romero. “Their director models those values in school and how she raises her own kids, which is why I pick her as my LifeChanger of the Year.”
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.
•One Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
•Four Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
•Ten LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
•One Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
•One Capstone Award Winner — This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
•One Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals and will be announced in early 2023. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees.
To view Lindsay O’Neil’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile or to make a nomination, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.