BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael Catholic School invites students and their families to experience a day at Saint Michael School. The school will be hosting several visiting days for prospective families in the months ahead. Dates include Monday, Jan. 23; Thursday, Feb. 2; Monday, March 6; and Tuesday, March 7.
A visiting hour with coffee and breakfast pastries will be available in the mornings of each visit. Students can shadow in classrooms for the entire day. Private tours are available for parents at drop-off or pickup. Call to schedule an alternate visiting day if available days do not work for families.
Saint Michael School is a PreK-12 Catholic day school located at 48 Walnut St. in Brattleboro. For questions, visit saintmichaelschoolvt.org or contact Lindsay O'Neil at 802-254-6320.