BRATTLEBORO — The Summer Lecture Series on stained glass windows at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church continues with the Saint John the Baptist Window, featuring guest speaker Father Michael Pierz, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the church, 47 Walnut St.
Father Pierz is a priest of the Diocese of Springfield, currently serving as pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish in Greenfield, Mass. Completing studies in theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University at the North American College in Rome, Father Pierz has served in various roles and parishes since his ordination to the priesthood in 2013. Most notably, he has served as pastor of Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Agawam, Mass., administrator of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Belchertown, Mass., and various diocesan activities including Synod on Synodality and vocation talks. When not engaged in the active pastoral work, Father Pierz can be found visiting family and friends in Arizona and Maryland or hiking the trails of western Massachusetts and New England.