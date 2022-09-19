MONTPELIER — The colors of Vermont's fall foliage season are right around the corner, reminding everyone of the changing seasons. Cooler temps, sweatshirts, flea markets and the red, yellow and orange leaves of the state's maple trees are all part of our shared Vermont fall experience.
In celebration of the many year-round benefits of the maple industry, The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and several partners are bringing back the Vermont Maple 100 this fall to connect those enjoying Vermont's fall foliage season with Vermont maple-related businesses, activities, and food. Running until Oct. 15, this statewide campaign offers visitors and Vermonters alike the chance to discover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont's sweetest treat.
"The sugar maple brings us together in so many ways. Vermonters, tourists, vacationers, and day-trippers benefit year-round from the sweetness of the Vermont maple tree," Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. "The Vermont Maple 100 is a unique way for all to connect with Vermont maple syrup even though it's not sugaring season."
A visit might include a nearby brewery or distillery to see how they use maple. Combine a bike ride with a visit to a sugarhouse or farm stand. Enjoy a Vermont maple creemee from a local general store along the way home from a hike in a Vermont State Park. Try maple cheddar and hot sauce for a sweet and spicy twist to a grilled cheese, or add maple candy crumbled into a favorite cookie recipe for an added burst of flavor. The possibilities of maple never end.
Find over 70 Maple 100 activities at www.VTMaple100.com, including details about featured local businesses, specialty products, recipes, and more. Download a Maple 100 Bingo Card to join in the fun and win a prize. Sample and savor. Learn and mingle with makers. Get lost in discovering something new.