BRATTLEBORO — The office of Vermont's senior senator, Bernie Sanders, will be hosting a lunch for seniors, the first in Brattleboro since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Gibson Aiken Senior Center on Main Street.
This will be an opportunity for seniors to come together to enjoy free food, listen to great music, and connect with friends and neighbors.
Representatives from Sanders' office will also be providing an update as to what’s going on in Washington and answer any questions that may arise.
"I hope you will join me for a wonderful senior event," stated Sanders in a news release announcing the event.
To attend the lunch, RSVP to outreach.senate.gov/iqextranet/EForm.aspx?__cid=SenSanders&__fid=92 or by calling 802-862-0697 or 800-339-9834.
Sanders is also hosting events in Bennington and Rutland on Aug. 9. For more information on other locations, visit www.sanders.senate.gov/vt-events/summer-celebrations-for-older-vermonters.
Sanders' offices have experienced caseworkers on staff who help Vermonters navigate federal agencies every day. If you need help, call 1-800-339-9834 or visit www.sanders.senate.gov/vermont/services/casework.
If you would like to share your thoughts on pending legislation, or if you have an idea that we could address through new legislation, visit www.sanders.senate.gov/contact/newsletter-signup.