BURLINGTON — Young people are politically engaged, and representatives are taking notice. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a statewide virtual town meeting with Vermont middle and high school students on Wednesday.
The Webex event is slotted for 6:30 p.m. that night. Vt. middle and high school students interested in participating in the Q&A session must register in advance at www.sanders.senate.gov/virtual-student-town-meeting/.
A panel of students will join Sanders for a discussion to speak about the issues that matter most to them. The panel discussion will be followed by a question and answer session, with participants able to ask questions about how the federal government can address the needs of young people.
“I believe it is more important than ever to listen to the perspectives of young people,” said Sanders. “After the difficult years we’ve all experienced, I know our students have ideas about how we can address the challenges we face and move forward as a country. I very much look forward to the discussion and to hearing about how we can better support and engage young people in Vermont and across the country.”
The discussion with middle school students will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion with high school students will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Family members, educators, school staff, members of the media and the public are invited to watch the livestream of the event at www.facebook.com/senatorsanders.