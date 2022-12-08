BURLINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a telephone town meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to hear directly from older Vermonters about the issues that matter most to them and to discuss how the federal government can address the challenges facing seniors and working families across the country.
Participants will be able to submit questions in advance or ask them live during the town meeting.
“Every time I hold one of these town meetings, it’s clear to me that Vermonters are paying attention and know the issues that need addressing,” said Sanders. “Often when I speak to older Vermonters, they not only talk about the traditional issues we think about impacting seniors, like Medicare and Social Security, but also the issues impacting their families, friends, and neighbors – like the cost of prescription drugs, climate change, the student debt crisis, and foreign policy. I very much look forward to the discussion and to hearing their ideas about how the federal government can work better for seniors, our communities, and our state.”
The telephone town meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Older Vermonters can look for an incoming call inviting them to join from the Caller ID “Senator Sanders.” Another call will then go out when the town meeting begins to connect them to the event. Vermonters are welcome to listen in to the event via live stream at https://www.facebook.com/senatorsanders.
Vermonters can register for the event and submit questions in advance by visiting https://outreach.senate.gov/iqextranet/EForm.aspx?__cid=SenSanders&__fid=62.