BURLINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold his first annual “Youth Chess Day” on Saturday.
This event is part of a series of initiatives organized by Sanders, I-Vt., to provide opportunities for civic engagement and community for Vermont youth, ranging from student town halls held virtually and in person, his State of the Union Essay Contest, Vermont Day at the Edward Kennedy Institute and many more.
This inaugural event will take place at Vermont Technical College in Randolph and will feature a learn-to-play session for students interested in trying out the game for the first time, as well as a recreational tournament for experienced players. Sanders will speak with the students and their families about the game of chess, education and after school activities, and other topics of importance to them.
“Chess is a game of dedication, strategy and quick thinking,” said Sanders in a statement. “In my view, all young people, from all backgrounds and from every corner of our state, should have the opportunity to learn games like this. I organized this Youth Chess Day so more young people can have the chance to get in on the game — a game that I love and that teaches so many important lessons and skills. I am encouraged by the overwhelming response we’ve had to this event, with so many young Vermonters from all across our state coming out to learn and play chess together. I regularly hear from young people about their desire to connect and build relationships, and I hope this event will be an opportunity for them to do just that.”
The “Learn-To-Play” session is for students in grades one through eight who are new to chess, while the recreational tournament is for experienced players and is open to students in grades one through 12. Students with all levels of experience are welcome and highly encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided for all students at no cost.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Learn-To-Play Session, grades one through eight; 12:15 to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 4 p.m., Recreational Tournament, grades one through 12.
The program will be held in Judd Hall, Vermont Technical College, 124 Admin Drive, Randolph.