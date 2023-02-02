PUTNEY — Sandglass Theater will present its annual Winter Sunshine Series this February. Sandglass will celebrate the magic and warmth of puppetry for young audiences with four superb puppet companies from Massachusetts and Vermont.
Sandglass will host a different live performance every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout the month, including a performance in Putney on Saturday.
Those who want to join in on the action will have the chance to, after Feb. 11, register for a special Junk Music and Sound Experimentation Workshop led by renowned junk musician and arts educator Justin Lander. Eight to 14-year-olds can also visit Sandglass's own Winter Puppet Camp during Windham County's winter break, Feb. 20 to 24, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Kids will explore basic marionette and rod puppets by picking the circus acts of their choice and developing scenes, culminating in a final performance for friends and family. Taught by Jana Zeller and Shoshana Bass. Bring lunch and snacks. The camp will take place in Sandglass Theater's space at 17 Kimball Hill in Putney.
Feb. 4: Sandglass Theater, Putney: "OMA"
Oma says that knitting is not just pom pom hats and sweaters. Oma's knitting contains whole stories! This family show by Shoshana Bass and Jana Zeller is an intergenerational tale that revolves around Grandma, or "Oma," and her family's antics at her birthday celebration! Directed by Ines Zeller Bass and featuring a special musical score composed by Molly Gawler and the Gawler Family Band, the show runs 45 minutes and is recommended for ages four and up.
Feb. 11: Modern Times Theater, East Hardwick: "The Baffo Box Show"
A Compact Cardboard Comedy Performed in a one-of-a-kind suit-stage, this show packs classic hand puppetry, Dadaist ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy into a cardboard box and delivers it, with impeccable timing, live on stage. From the moment the lid opens, audiences are captivated as the Baffos juggle and dance their way through the day's chores, despite the undeniable evidence that their world is changing. Puppeteered by Justin Lander and directed by Rose Friedman, the show runs 45 minutes and is recommended for all ages.
Feb. 25: The Gottabees, Boston, Mass.: "Squirrel Stole My Underpants"
A lonely, awkward girl is sent out to the backyard to hang up the laundry and keep herself busy. The moment Sylvie's back is turned, a mischievous squirrel appears, steals her favorite piece of clothing and runs off. As the story unfolds, an entire world emerges from her laundry basket, and Sylvie learns that she is a strong girl with magic within herself. Created and performed by Bonnie Duncan with live music by Brendan Burns and Tony Leva. The show runs for about 45 minutes, including a meet-the-artist Q&A. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
For more information on the performances and to purchase tickets, visit sandglasstheater.org. Tickets for all Winter Sunshine shows are $9 for general admission or $7.50 for Medicaid/EBT cardholders. The great enthusiast can purchase a pass for all four shows for only $30. Workshop pricing includes The Junk Music and Sound Experimentation Workshop at $10, and the Winter Puppet Camp is $300 for the full week. Sandglass Theater is an accessible, 60-seat theater located right off of 191, exit 4, in Putney.