GUILFORD — State Rep. Sara Coffey, D, is seeking reelection to the Vermont House for Windham-1 district which includes Vernon and Guilford.
In her first two terms, Coffey said she has worked to ensure that the millions of dollars coming into the state were put to immediate and effective use in response to the crisis. She describes herself as a champion for the creative economy, rural broadband, reproductive rights, working lands, climate action and criminal justice reforms.
In 2020 Coffey was appointed vice chair of the House Corrections and Institutions Committee, which oversees the state’s corrections policy and the $123 million capital budget and the $113 million in one-time Corona Virus Capital Projects Funds. In addition to her committee work Coffey also serves as co-chair of the Women’s Legislative Caucus and is actively involved in the Rural Economic Development Working group, the Social Equity Caucus and the Climate Solutions Caucus.
“I ran for office in 2018 because I care deeply about the future of our small rural communities," Coffey said in a statement. "I believe that it’s through coming together and listening to each other we can find creative solutions and ensure a vibrant future for our small rural communities … Despite the challenges of the pandemic we accomplished so much by working together, yet there’s a lot more to do for our communities to ensure that all Vermonters have access to opportunities, not just the select few.”
Locally, Coffey has been involved with the Broad Brook Community Center as a founding board member, a non-profit organization that was created to renovate and revitalize Guilford’s beloved Grange Hall. Coffey also serves on the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizen Advisory Panel, is an active member in the Vermont Creative Network and serves on the Advisory Committee for Riverfest 2022 — a festival that showcase the area’s rich array of outdoor recreational options, the many benefits of healthy rivers and the beauty of the region.
Coffey will be on the ballot in the Democratic primary election on August 9.
Learn more about Coffey’s work in the Legislature and her priorities by visiting saracoffeyvt.com or following her on Facebook @SaraCoffeyforStateRep.