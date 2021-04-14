BRATTLEBORO — Sarah Day has joined the team at Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors as a licensed real estate agent.
Day comes from a long career in sales and customer service.
Her most recent job was with New Chapter, a division of Proctor & Gamble, handling international business development projects in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with a focus on relationship management, contract agreements, marketing and sales planning in a global marketplace.
Day says she is looking forward to using her skills to help buyers and sellers to manage their real estate needs, and says: “I have deep roots with the local community and an understanding of the local real estate market. I am known as someone who can achieve results under pressure.”
Sarah Day can be reached by email, at Sarah.Day@BerkleyVeller.com, or on her cell phone at 802-451-6973.