WALPOLE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole has released the dates and names of bands scheduled to perform at the bank's annual Concerts in the Green summer concert series.
The eight-concert series held on the town green in Walpole will kick off on Sunday, June 18, with the Westmoreland Town Band. All shows will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., rain or shine, on Sundays unless otherwise noted. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring a blanket or lawn chair. This year marks the 40th year SBW has hosted concert series.
“We’re excited to once again host our Concerts on the Green summer concert series and bring some great music to our Walpole community,” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “In addition to showcasing some terrific local bands, the concert series provides a fun-filled evening of family entertainment to our community.”
June concerts will include the Westmoreland Town Band and The Walt Sayre Orchestra on June 18 and 25, respectively.
July concerts will include Keene American Legion Band, the Nelson Town Band, The Temple Band, Springfield Community Band and East Bay Jazz Ensemble on July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, respectively.
August concerts will include the Brattleboro American Legion Band and The Residential Band on Aug. 6 and 13, respectively.