KEENE, N.H. — The Savings Bank of Walpole will host a series of three Community Cookouts in Keene, Walpole and Winchester, N.H. as a way to say thank you to both customers and the community.
The bank will serve free hot dogs, chips and drinks at each cookout and in Walpole and Winchester, the cookouts will be followed by musical performances.
The first cookout will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 28 at 84 Marlboro St., in Keene. The second will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the town green in Walpole. Following the event is a 6:30 p.m. concert in the Bank's Summer Concerts on the Green concert series featuring The Residential Band. The third cookout will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Gazebo in Winchester. Following the event is a 6 p.m. concert featuring Classic Groove.
"Our Community Cookouts are SBW's way of thanking our customers, friends, and neighbors in the Monadnock Region," said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. "They're always terrific family-friendly events. And, following the cookouts in Walpole and Winchester, folks will also be able to enjoy some great music."
For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.