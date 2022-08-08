BRATTLEBORO — Siblings Christian Stromberg, owner of Saxtons River Distillery, and Kerry Secrest, Honorary Consul of Lithuania to Vermont, are holding a fundraiser and online auction to benefit those in crisis in Ukraine. The online auction is open now to view items, and the event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Saxtons Distillery at 155 Chickering Dr. in Brattleboro.
“Over 10 million Ukrainians have been dislocated, more than 10,000 dead, and it doesn’t look like the war will end anytime soon. We must not allow apathy and fatigue to numb us to what is happening there,” said Secrest.
At this event, Stromberg will be launching his new product, Snowdrop Vodka, as he saw an opportunity to develop a spirit that honored his family’s Eastern European heritage during a time of unrest in the region. All contributions will support Ukraine via the non-profit Blue/Yellow USA.
Tickets are $50 per person if purchased by Aug. 16 and are limited to 75 people. After the 16th, they will be $60 per person. Tickets include a complimentary drink and food provided by Andrzej’s Kitchen and other local establishments. Individuals may also visit the online auction page and bid on items at the event.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/t/a-night-for-ukraine-1d6fe027f4.
To participate in the live online auction, visit: https://www.charity auctionstoday.com/auctions/A-Night-for-Ukraine-33327.