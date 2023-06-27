BRATTLEBORO — Saxtons River Distillery will kick off its summer music series on Saturday, July 1, featuring free live music, food trucks, lawn games and signature cocktails.
The series will take place weekly on Saturdays through Sept. 2, although no concert will be held on on Aug. 19. Join in from 2 to 6 p.m. onsite at the Grand Tasting Room & Bar at 155 Chickering Drive.
The family-friendly event has something for all ages. The summer music series will showcase a variety of performers on the new outdoor stage while enjoying craft spirits, signature cocktails, and food from featured food trucks. With face painting, water sprinkler pads, and lawn games, there are activities for the whole family.
Find more information on the Facebook page @SaxtonsDistillery.