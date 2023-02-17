BRATTLEBORO — On the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, siblings Kerry Secrest, honorary consul of Lithuania to Vermont, and Christian Stromberg, owner of Saxtons River Distillery, will hold a casual fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Saxtons Distillery, 155 Chickering Drive.
The event is free, just come in solidarity with Ukraine, buy a drink and make a donation of any amount.
“Russia is preparing for a brutal spring offensive. To help save Ukrainian lives and to mark a year since the beginning of this illegal invasion, I invite you to participate in the Lithuanian-led grassroots campaign to raise $10 million dollars to purchase much-needed radar,” said Secrest.
Ukraine has been working with old Soviet-produced radars not designed to detect and/or track small and low-flying objects. The funds raised during the campaign will be used to purchase multi-functional tactical radars. These radar systems allow for alerts so that action can be taken in time to protect energy grids and water provision systems, and to evacuate targeted populations before a missile hits. They are expected to help protect the lives of ordinary Ukrainians while the war continues.
At this event Stromberg will have his new product, Snowdrop Vodka, available for purchase. He developed a new spirit that honored his family’s Eastern European heritage during a time of unrest in the region, and 50 percent of the profit will support Ukraine via the nonprofit Blue/Yellow USA. To date he has raised over $3,000.
Secrest adds, “People often feel powerless watching this war from the sidelines. This campaign is an important and timely opportunity to act locally in order to save lives in this fight for democracy in Ukraine and the world. The outcome of this war will have ripple effects on the future of colonial imperialism, tyranny and the rule of law, and nuclear proliferation. We cannot get tired, which is what Putin hopes the West will do.”
To register for the free event, visit: http://bit.ly/3YGRNT3.
To donate, visit: https://foblueyellowukraineusa.org (in the company line write: Radar-VT).