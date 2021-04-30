SAXTONS RIVER — The Saxtons River Recreation Area is back with its annual fishing derby on Saturday, May 8 at the ponds on Pleasant Valley Road.
“It’s great to be able to bring back this dearly loved event during these ever changing times,” said Samantha Fletcher, event organizer.
There will be three different age groups in three shifts to help ensure more children can participate with their families and still be able to abide by mandated safety and social distancing protocols.
Children ages 4 to 6 will register at 8 a.m., with fishing beginning at 8:30 a.m. Age group 7 to 10 will register at 9:15 a.m., with fishing starting at 9:45 a.m. Age group 11 through 14 will register at 10:30 a.m., with fishing beginning at 11 a.m.
Children not showing up at their correct time will not be able to participate. Families with children in multiple age groups will only be allowed to have the appropriate-aged child registered and fishing during their given time. Siblings can be present but not fish.
Facemasks will be required for all children and adults, with no exceptions, in order to protect the safety of everyone attending, including volunteers. Individuals not willing to comply will not be permitted to be on the grounds.
Adults are responsible for providing their children with all the gear, bait and assistance needed while at the derby. Participants and families will be required to leave the derby once their age group’s session has ended unless there is a sibling in the next age group.
Pre-registration before 5 p.m. Friday, May 7 is encouraged but not required. Registering in advance will assist in collecting required contact tracing information in advance. The registration form can be found online at forms.gle/bbNQiz8bWSHUNVDA8.
Donations toward expenses will be accepted at the derby.