SAXTONS RIVER — American Legion members visited Saxtons River Elementary School to demonstrate flag etiquette to students.
The Veterans Day event was led by members of American Legion Auxiliary in Bellows Falls. Guests included president Marcy Smith; Unit Chaplain Helen Gideos; Sergeant-at-Arms Angela LaDuc, and member Judy Smith.
“Each student was presented with a flag and a box of pencils and our fourth grade was presented with two boxes of school supplies,” said principal Laura Hazard. “Our students were attentive and asked great questions.”
The kids learned that when a flag is held upside down, it signals distress.
Hazard described the great work the American Legion does, and said it was an honor to have come to the elementary school.