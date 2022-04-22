SAXTONS RIVER — The voters of the Village of Saxtons River will hold their annual meeting on Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Main Street Arts.
Voters will hear reports from village officials and be asked to approve a budget for general operating expenses. Elections for three trustee positions will also be held, including two 2-year terms and one 1-year term. Other positions to be filled are moderator, treasurer, village clerk, three auditors, and tax collector. Copies of the annual village report are available at the Village Market and online at the Saxtons River Facebook page. The report is available for download at bit.ly/36kB6Y6 or rockinghamVT.org.
Main Street Arts is fully accessible. Masks are not required, but the trustees support any individual who wishes to wear one. The meeting will be held in the theater on the second floor with plenty of room for social distancing.