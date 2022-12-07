ROCKINGHAM — Saxtons River will host the final presentation about 37 Main Street at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. A municipal planning grant submitted by Rockingham has provided a three-month discussion of revitalization and economic development for the old building and the west end of Main Street. Board president Susan Still of Main Street Arts will begin the evening with MSA board plans for 37 Main. The University of Massachusetts at Amherst consulting team will review three options for the old Tenney’s Hardware/Dish. Residents are invited to come and ask questions in person at Main Street Arts at 35 Main Street or stay home and watch the FACT TV live stream.
The three community-proposed uses include a fire station, green space and mixed commercial/residential construction. Each use will be outlined with the next action steps. The UMass team will deliver a full written report to the Saxtons River trustees later in December, itemizing the choices, maps, and ideas contributed during the discussions this fall and winter.