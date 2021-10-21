BRATTLEBORO — Windham County high school students have an opportunity to earn college credit next summer on any of seven new global programs offered by The Experiment and School for International Training.
Through the Janeway Family Foundation, high school sophomores and juniors who live and attend school in Windham County are eligible for need-based scholarships starting at $1,000 up to the full cost of any Experiment program. The application deadline for the Janeway Scholarship is January 20, and students apply online.
The Experiment announced the new programs, which include two internships abroad, with the launch of a new website this week. The new programs and internships carry three college credits through SIT, The Experiment’s sister institution, for high school students studying or interning abroad. Subjects include LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy in the Netherlands; Arabic language in Jordan; and indigenous peoples in Peru. Other accredited programs or internships take place in Ghana, Portugal, Serbia and Croatia, and Switzerland.
The new accredited offerings are among 16 unique intercultural summer programs offered by The Experiment around the world that address biodiversity in the Galapagos, international relations in Germany, anime in Japan, and much more. The Experiment will also continue to offer thematic virtual programs that connect high school students globally through dynamic digital platforms.
All of the programs are showcased on a new website that celebrates The Experiment’s return to in-person global programs in 2022 after two summers in which programming was offered online due to the coronavirus.
“We are thrilled that The Experiment has expanded its program offerings to accredited programs and internships following our first successful launch of accredited programs in 2019,” said Christina Thomas, divisional vice president for Youth Exchange at World Learning, The Experiment’s parent organization. “With this expansion, we continue to provide students even more options to fuel their future and explore their purpose-driven passions.”
Founded in 1932, The Experiment provides intercultural exchange programs for high school students. The addition of accredited internships gives high school students more options to explore a college major and career focus, and to earn critical technical and interpersonal skills that can set them apart in their education and careers.
“What has set The Experiment apart for 90 years – diversity, authentic connections, cultural immersion, academic innovation, and real impact – is enhanced by providing students the ability to fuel their future no matter what purpose-driven path they choose,” said Carol Jenkins, CEO of World Learning, Inc.