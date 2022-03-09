MONTPELIER — 19 high school students across Vermont were selected as school champions in the statewide Poetry Out Loud competition and will advance to the state finals, to be held March 14 at the Barre Opera House.
Vermont Poetry Out Loud School Champions include: Arlington Memorial High School, Bella Ingegneri; Brattleboro Union High School, Ada Melton-Houghton; Burr and Burton Academy, Lily Hutcheson; and Stratton Mountain School, Max Hack.
Here in Vermont, 75 teachers from 19 schools across the state registered to bring the program to their classrooms, reaching more than 2,500 students.
This year the event will be held in person. Attendance is limited at the event, which will be streamed live on the Vermont Poetry Out Loud Facebook page.
All judges are distinguished poets and performers: Sarah Audsley, poet; Susan Haefner, actor and teaching artist; John Hadden, actor and teaching artist; Vera Escaja Heiss, former Vermont Poetry Out Loud champion.
Contestants will be evaluated on the following criteria: physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy and overall performance.
