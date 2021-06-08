The Windham Southeast School District will again be participating in the state’s summer food program for Vermont youth. Meals are provided free to every child 18 years or younger at specific meal sites throughout the district, which includes Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon, as well as via the Fresh Picks van that makes several stops in Brattleboro.
The following sites are open Monday through Friday, from June 21 through Aug. 20, to any child 18 years and younger to pick up breakfast and lunch daily:
Dummerston Town Office: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Guilford Public Library: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Putney Public Library: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Vernon Fire Department: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
Vernon Rec Department: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Go to https://forms.gle/L1Wq6iwQK8U1cpi57 to sign up for meals at your preferred site. Got questions? Contact Ali West at awest@wsesdvt.org.
The Fresh Picks van will stop at the following sites in Brattleboro: Moore Court, Ledgewood Heights, Brooks Memorial Library, Elliot Street Fire Department, West Brattleboro Fire Department, Westgate, Black Mountain Trailer Park, Green Street School, Mountain Home Trailer Park, Motel 6, Oak Grove School, Landmark Hill, intersection of Valgar and South Main Street.
The sign-up form is available at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U2KL2fU9WWbuA_c6p3phpQSLgV-5xssmCO_Mxzxlf1A/edit?usp=sharing
Additional stationary open meal sites will be available in Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon.