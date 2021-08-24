• Huxley Holcombe, of Brattleboro, was named to the grade 10 headmaster’s list for the 2020-21 school year at Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass.
Trending Now
-
NWS moves Henri landfall west, could hit Vermont/NH with up to six inches of rain with wind gusts up to 50 mph
-
No injuries in Windham sheriff's dept. vehicle rollover
-
14 COVID cases confirmed at Long Falls Paperboard in Brattleboro
-
Crashed sheriff's vehicle was subject to Ford recall
-
Brattleboro requires masking again, encourages vaccinations
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Vermont Center for Photography
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
The Sanel Building on Flat Street, in Brattleboro.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Some of the improvements were done around Guilford, Vt., to help mitigate future flooding.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
On Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, members of a relay team ran through Brattleboro, Vt., as part of a 140-mile trek through four states for the Run for the Fallen campaign to honor and remember military members that died during the War on Terror.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Audra Plepyte takes a tour around the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation’s Cotton Mill building, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a visit to Brattleboro on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.