DUMMERSTON — The Scott Farm is celebrating is 18th annual Heirloom Apple Day on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Every year, the Scott Farm welcomes visitors of all ages, from near and far, for Heirloom Apple Day — a one-day celebration of apples of all shapes, colors, tastes and their histories.
This year’s event will be fully outdoors and feature two well-beloved apple lovers and social media stars:
Sean Turley is a lifelong fruit enthusiast and an amateur apple picker and sleuth. Every fall, Sean dedicated himself to locating and devouring as many of Maine’s heritage and wild apple varietals as possible. Sean posts his finds on Instagram @therighteousrusset.
William Mullan is a New-York based photographer and author of Odd Apples, a collection of apple portraits featuring the uniqueness and beauty of heirloom apples. Mullan publishes his work extensively on Instagram @pomme_queen.
Guests will also learn about the history of Scott Farm’s orchard and some of its 130 varieties of ecologically grown fruits. There will be apple tastings as well as activities for families.
After the talk and tasting, guests can fill totes with the heirlooms they like best, to purchase and take home, along with freshly pressed heirloom cider.
Food vendors will be cooking so that guests can enjoy lunch at picnic tables overlooking the Farm’s scenic mill ponds, barns, and stone walls. New kids’ activities this year include apple paint prints, corn hole, Jenga and more. The pick-your-own orchard and Farm Market will also be open.
The event will be held rain or shine and admission and activities are free. No dogs please. Contact us for more details.
In keeping with the Farm’s mission to share living history, preserve and perpetuate heirloom apples and small fruits, and educate people about their cultivation and uses, Scott Farm also holds fall workshops, Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. to noon, including:
Oct. 2 — Intro to making hard cider with local cider maker Jason MacArthur
Oct. 16 — Apple Pie making with Jessica Paige
Oct 23 — Baking Gluten Free with Jessica Paige
The Scott Farm Market is open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Nov. 24, and pick-your-own apples are available September into October.