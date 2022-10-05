DUMMERSTON — The Scott Farm Orchard will be hosting its 19th Heirloom Apple Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at 107 Kippling Road.
The celebration will feature apples of all shapes, colors, tastes and histories. There will be apple and cider tastings, presentations, kids' activities, games, apple picking, food trucks and tours of Stone Park. Tastings and presentations will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Talks feature two beloved apple lovers and social media stars, Sean Turley and Matt Kaminsky.
Turley (@therighteousrusset) is a lifelong fruit enthusiast and an amateur apple picker and sleuth. Every Fall, Turley dedicates himself to locating and devouring as many of Maine's heritage and wild apple varietals as possible.
Kaminsky is a self-described apple forager and cider maker. He goes by the name @gnarlypippins and writes a blog under the same name. He is the author of "The Wild Apple Forager."
Guests will also learn about the history of Scott Farm orchard and some of its 130 varieties of ecologically grown fruits. There will be apple tastings after each talk. Afterwards, guests can fill totes with the heirlooms they like best to purchase and take home, along with freshly pressed heirloom cider. In the event room, a collection of heirloom apples on display.
Food vendors will be cooking so that guests can enjoy lunch at a picnic table overlooking the Farm's scenic mill ponds, barns, and stone walls. In the event room, there will also be savory lunch and dessert crêpes to go. New kids' activities this year include apple paint prints, corn holes, ladders, Jenga and more.
Admission and activities are free. Dogs are kindly uninvited.