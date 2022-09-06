DUMMERSTON — The Community Asylum Seekers Project will be hosting a Farm Crepe Night fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 14, at the Scott Farm Orchard.
CASP is a local nonprofit whose mission is to cultivate a supportive community for those seeking asylum in the U.S. while offering basic needs and accompanying them on their journey towards building a life in this country. Currently, CASP is serving 15 asylum seekers in southern Vermont. The organization relies on donations and volunteers to achieve its goals.
Crepe Night is a seasonal gathering which celebrates the harvest, good simple food, and community in a stunning setting - picnic style. Outdoor and indoor tables and chairs are provided, as well as a sprawling grassy hillside ripe for picnic blankets, folding lawn chairs and bare feet. This month CASP is co-hosting and will receive part of the evening's proceeds.
Savory supper crepes, sweet dessert crepes, side salads and a variety of drinks will be served. Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per child. Reservations are highly recommended. Tickets are available by visiting: https://www.scottfarmvermont.com/crepenight?mc cid=4d616ff02e&mceid=3caab644f8.