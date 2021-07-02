DOVER — BSA Scouts from local Troop 461 will be holding a car wash fundraiser this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Dover Fire Station on Route 100. Donations will be gratefully accepted to help fund the troop’s activities and expenses as they work toward their Eagle Scout rank.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department visit the St. Michael’s Preschool and Youth Summer Camp during the Community Heroes week on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The members of the fire department went through fire safety with the children and then showed them the equipment that is stored on…
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Lisa Tyler, owner of Forever Dream Drafts, in Vernon, Vt., and her friend, Brittany Wright, take a pair of horses to a nearby pond to cool them down on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
People head to their local firework shops to stock up before the Fourth of July weekend on Monday, June 28, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
An inside look at the new Groundworks Collaborative building on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, on Monday, June 28, 2021, before they open to the public on July 1.