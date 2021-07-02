car wash

BSA Scouts from Troop 461 in Dover wash cars at their 2019 fundraiser at the Dover Fire Station. The scouts will be washing cars this Saturday at the fire station.

 Photo by Melanie Winters
DOVER — BSA Scouts from local Troop 461 will be holding a car wash fundraiser this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Dover Fire Station on Route 100. Donations will be gratefully accepted to help fund the troop’s activities and expenses as they work toward their Eagle Scout rank.