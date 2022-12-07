BRATTLEBORO — There are still seats available on a special chartered bus trip down to New York City with local exchange students this coming Saturday.
The bus trip is organized by the local international exchange student coordinator, Jill Stahl Tyler. She chartered the bus because she said it’s easier than driving down to New Haven, Connecticut and taking the train in — and because it gives an opportunity for others in the area to also participate.
“I like to take the exchange students down to New York City — and then back again, all in one day. It’s really expensive for them to sleep there, and with the bus, you can still do a lot in a really long day,” explained Stahl Tyler. “They really love seeing all the Christmas lights and the tree in Rockefeller Center, riding the Staten Island Ferry and visiting the One World Observatory and the 9-11 Museum. We pack a lot into the trip!”
The bus is something Stahl Tyler pays for personally, charging only what the bus costs. “Based on initial interest, it looked like it was going to be easy to fill the bus. But then some families decided not to go… some have had a conflict of timing… and some even have COVID.”
The bus still has about 25 seats to fill, just to cover the costs. “It’s a fun trip, and so many people always love to go to New York City, especially during the holiday season.”
The bus will leave from Brattleboro Union High School at 6 a.m. on Saturday. It should arrive near Rockefeller Center by 10:30 a.m., and will depart from New York City at 6 p.m., arriving back to the high school around 10:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per person.
To reserve a spot, contact Stahl Tyler directly at by emailing jill@globalcow.com or by calling (802) 254-2879 or by texting to (815) 218-0157. Payment can be made by Venmo or personal check.